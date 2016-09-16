We Found Everything You Need to Accessorize for Your Winter Wedding

Calling all winter brides! You probably picked out your wedding dress months ago, but when it comes to accessories, you might be procrastinating just a bit. Hey, no judgment here! We know you have a lot on your plate as the big day quickly approaches, and buying your belt or veil might be low on your priority list. But according to BLHDN’s senior stylist Caroline Dilsheimer, it’s not a good strategy to wait until the last minute to purchase your accessories. With only a few months to go, now is the time to finalize all the little details so you’re not freaking out a week before the wedding when you realize you forgot to buy a faux fur cape.
When it comes to winter accessories, Anthropologie’s boho-chic wedding line knows what's up. I stopped by BHLDN’s brand-new midtown location in New York City to check out their gorgeous new space (it’s basically an IRL Pinterest board) and get some styling tips to help winter brides accessorize with ease—aka I got to play dress-up in the Fantasia Gown. It's a hard job, but someone has to do it!
When you’re selecting accessories, remember to keep your theme or overall vibe in mind. Are you a vintage bride? Will you be saying “I do” in a barn? Dilsheimer likes to break down the accessories by theme to help guide brides in the right direction. If you’re at a total loss and don’t even know where to begin, she suggests starting with a belt and working your way up from there.
Here are some of our favorite capes, bracelets, belts, shoes, and hairpieces featured in the video above:
$170; BHLDN.com
$450; BHLDN.com
$280; BHLDN.com
$200; BHLDN.com
$615; BHLDN.com
$180; BHLDN.com
$220 BHLDN.com
$250; BHLDN.com
Shop these looks ASAP, because procastination ends now!