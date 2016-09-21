How to Strobe Your Skin Flawlessly, Every Time

Even though summer is over, the luminous look is still very much alive. How do you get it? Strobing. Unlike contouring that uses a many different products to make a drastic look, strobing relies solely on highlighters and natural light to define your face. It gives you a luminous look that is youthful and healthy.

Check out the InStyle StyleList to get advice from Executive Style Correspondent Dana Avidan Cohn on the products you need to create this radiant glow. Watch now to get the look!