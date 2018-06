If dry ends are driving you mad, try this…

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Syd Hayes. I am the UK ambassador for L'Oreal Paris. My top tip is, why not use a mask on your hair before you shampoo, as a haircial, rather than a facial?

