Glitter nail polish: it looks so good, but is so hard to remove… Not any more!

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi, my name's Kim Tracy, I'm a Celebrity Now technician. I've got a tip for all you ladies who wear glitter nail varnish, and how to remove it. The best tip I've ever heard, and use all the time, is to get an old pair of tights. So, if your dip the acetone and remove it on the nail plate and it exfoliates all the glitter off in two goes. [MUSIC]

