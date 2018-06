Post-work cocktails? Go from desk to drinks in a flash with this easy-peasy tip…

[MUSIC] Hi, my name is Annabel Callum and I'm a makeup artist. And my top tip. If you're wanting to refresh your makeup for the date tonight. I would apply spray tanner to your skin. Allow it to sink in for a few minutes and then apply makeup as normal. [MUSIC]

