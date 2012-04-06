How to Recreate Emmy Rossum's Braid Crown

In the new issue of InStyle Hair—on newsstands today—cover girl Emmy Rossum boasts several amazing hairstyles, including a Grecian-inspired double-braid crown. Surprisingly, this intricate plait is simpler to pull off than you think, especially with the step-by-step instructions from star stylist Peter Gray in our exclusive how-to video. Just pick up the issue, turn to page 6, and scan the barcode in the top right corner to unlock the clip. Preview the video above, and happy styling!

Plus, take a look at our 13 easy hairstyles for spring in the gallery!

MORE: • 10 Sexy Spring Haircuts • New Ways to Wear Headbands • The Secret Hair Products Star Stylists Love