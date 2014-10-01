How To Perfect Your Eyeliner

When it comes to eyeliner, it’s go bold or go home. Here’s how to get yours looking perfectly defined

[MUSIC] One of my top tips for insuring that your liner is really strong is to make sure you black out the root of the lashes. So I'll show you how to do that. I've got some black gel liner on my brush. And if you look down for me, you just pull the lids and pluck with your brush. You push the gel right into the root of the lashes, all the way along. And this will just ensure when you look ahead there won't be any skin showing through your liner. Thus giving you a really strong. Perfectly defined liner look. [MUSIC]

