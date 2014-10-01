How To Multi-Task Your Blush

If you’re all about multi-tasking beauty products you need to see this clever blush trick…

[MUSIC] Hi, my name is Shehla Sheick, and I head the Elite Team of makeup artists at Lancome. My favorite beauty tip that I'd like to show with you is using blusher as eye shadow. I think it looks really pretty when you marry. Together the eyeshadow and the blusher, in peachy, pinky tone. It creates a really seamless effect and, I always go for blushes which have got more of an illuminative finish. So, it really does make the eyes come to life rather than go for something with glitter in it that can fall on the cheek. Sometimes draw attention to fine lines. [MUSIC]

