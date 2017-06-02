How Much Does it Really Cost to Be a Bridesmaid?

There are few greater honors than being selected as a bridesmaid in your best friend’s wedding. But with great honor comes great responsibility and, in the case of supporting the wife-to-be down the aisle, that can mean great financial responsibility.

From the dress, which can average nearly $170 per person, to the bachelorette extravaganza, which can set each attendee back on average $500, being a part of the bride’s squad can really add up. But, we’d like to think watching one of your besties start her happily ever after is priceless.

Watch the whole video above to find out what other costs, from accessories to travel, might pop up for the bridal party, and keep checking back all month long for more Best of Weddings.