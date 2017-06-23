How Much do Wedding Invitations Cost?

There are few pleasures in life quite as exciting as opening a wedding invitation. Recipients can't help but gush over the intricate calligraphy, the embossed lettering, the foil leafing and all the other design elements that make these cards so special. Even though the invites don't get much shine on the actual event day like, say, the flowers, they're still an integral part of any wedding experience. But how much do they cost?

You might be thinking: not that much. Afterall, they're just pieces of paper, right? Well, not exactly. The price will obviously depend on how many guests you'll be inviting, but there are a number of other variants that can affect your bottom line, too. For instance: if you use a specialty wedding invitation designer, you'll end up shelling out a lot more than if you use a premade card from a stationery store.

You can also search for sales online and look to e-retailers like Etsy, where incredibly low deals are always hiding. Check out the video above for more insight!