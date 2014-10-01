How To Make Your Mani Last Longer

You’ve nailed the perfect mani but keeping it looking that way is another story. Until now…

[MUSIC] Even though I'm a beauty editor, I'm pretty rubbish when it comes to looking perfectly manicured. So I'm gonna share two tips with you that I've learned from various nail technicians [UNKNOWN]. Number one, the more coats you apply, the longer your mani will last. But, make sure that they're super, super thin, or you'll end up with a gloopy mess. It might sound laborious, but it's totally worth the effort. Number two, when applying your nail varnish, I'm loving this one, by the way, by Nails, Inc. Apply over, and then along the ridge of the nail. It should prevent chipping. Not bad for an amateur. [MUSIC]

