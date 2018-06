Want to emphasise your peepers? It’s all in the wrist…

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] [INAUDIBLE] makeup party, and I want to share a few application tips with mascara. I'm using Transform. Now, the tip is to make your [INAUDIBLE] your eyes look as big as they can, is to really. Push the lashes in your center really, really high up. Don't drag them out because you'll make them look short. Make sure you push them up so you can see the tops of your lashes, giving you a nice, wide-eyed effect. [MUSIC]

[MUSIC] [INAUDIBLE] makeup party, and I want to share a few application tips with mascara. I'm using Transform. Now, the tip is to make your [INAUDIBLE] your eyes look as big as they can, is to really. Push the lashes in your center really, really high up. Don't drag them out because you'll make them look short. Make sure you push them up so you can see the tops of your lashes, giving you a nice, wide-eyed effect. [MUSIC]