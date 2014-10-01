How To Make Eyeliner Symmetrical

Oct 01, 2014 @ 5:44 am

Love eyeliner, hate uneven flicks? Read on…

[MUSIC] Alexander and as a makeup artist I find the biggest tip that I was ever given is actually not necessarily in the application of makeup but sometimes in the removal. So whenever I do a black eyeliner. Instead of stressing out about getting it perfect and symmetrical in the application, you can actually just wet some cotton balls and remove it layer by layer until you get it perfectly symmetrical and as thin and pointy as you like. [MUSIC]

