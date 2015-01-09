How Maggie Grace Pranked Her Ex-Boyfriend, with a Little Help from Liam Neeson

We all fantasize about scaring some sense into our exes, but actress Maggie Grace may have discovered the ultimate means of doing that: by having ultimate badass Liam Neeson have a word or two with them.
The Taken 3 star (who looks radiant as a redhead) stopped by Conan on Thursday night, where she talked about how her on-screen dad is just as protective of her off-screen. When the tough action star learned that Grace was being treated not-so-nicely by her then-boyfriend, he did something about it. Neeson pranked Grace's ex and left a voicemail in the tone of his no-nonsense Taken character. (Sample soundbite: "You've made two mistakes. Your first mistake was dating out of your league.")
We'd say Neeson has a particular set of skills, alright, and Grace got to use them in the best way possible.
Watch Maggie Grace talk about her epic Liam Neeson prank in the video above.