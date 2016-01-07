This Is How Kurt Russell Ended Up Hosting Princess Diana at His Colorado Ranch

Kurt Russell leads quite a glamorous life as a movie star, partner to Hollywood legend Goldie Hawn, and stepfather to Kate Hudson. But the cherry on top: The Hateful Eight star told James Corden on Wednesday's The Late Late Show that Princess Diana "and her boys" once stayed at his ranch in Colorado. Mic drop.

So how did this happen? After sitting between Diana and Prince Charles at the royal premiere of his film Backdraft in London way back in 1991, they got to chatting. The princess spoke about having to deal with the paparazzi and Russell mentioned that he lived on a very private ranch in Colorado that could serve as a nice getaway.

It didn't for a few more years, but one day Hawn's pal Fergie (Sarah, the Duchess of York) got in touch with the actress about a possible stay. After working out the details, Princess Diana did head to the ranch with her boys, Princes William and Harry (who were 13 and 10 years old at the time, according to People). "So they were welcomed and they came and stayed for 10 days and had a great time," Russell said.

The actor and his family weren't present at the ranch during the royal visit, but Corden imagined that Russell popped by to see all the action. "Oh, I didn't know you guys were here! Oh, these darn skis," he joked. Russell did add that his housekeeper and Lady Di became close and she even received a holiday card from the princess every year.

"Look at your life. I so want to be Kurt Russell," said Corden. We totally agree! Watch Russell talk more about hosting Princess Diana in the video at top.