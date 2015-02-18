How Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Celebrated His 40th Birthday

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are one of Hollywood's cutest couples, and the stories that the Frozen star shared about her husband during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night only proved that point further. The House of Lies actress told host Jimmy Kimmel about how she and Shepard almost forgot his 40th birthday this year, what with being in the "dreamy haze" of having a newborn baby girl. (Their second daughter Delta was born in December.)

Ultimately, the pair remembered Shepard's birthday and "went out to dinner at the restaurant of his choice," which turned out to be to fast food joint Bob's Big Boy. Bell insisted that the food there is delicious and it holds a special, nostalgic place in Shepard's heart since he worked there as a pre-teen. In fact, Shepard loved it there so much "he would eat there everyday" and when the food started to get deducted from his already measly paycheck, he would eat food off of customer's trays.

Of course, Shepard got all the reminders that he needed that he was 40-years-old, as Bell revealed that the birthday boy—who had given up sugar over the past year—ordered three desserts off the menu, "came home and threw up." Yes, even after all this, we still think these two are adorable, maybe even more so.

