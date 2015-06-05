How Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Told Daughter North She’s Going to Be a Sister

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock, you probably know Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West are expecting their second child. But their daughter North just found out she’s going to be a big sister.

Unless you've been hiding under a rock, you probably know Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West are expecting their second child. Their first bundle of joy, one-year-old daughter North, apparently just found out she's going to be a big sister and a source told People she doesn't quite understand what's happening just yet. North kind of understands there's a baby in mommy's belly. But she thinks everyone has one! Kim and Kanye are ecstatic to be expecting again. The couple had been struggling to conceive baby number two for some time now, but for now, North remains her busy parents' top priority until her sibling arrives. That same source gushed to people, they love spending time at home together as a family. They're cherishing all their time together. Kim and Kanye's second child is reportedly due in December.

