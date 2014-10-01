How To Highlight Without Make-Up

Misplaced your make-up kit? Don’t panic. You can fake a subtle glow with this bathroom basic. Read on…

[MUSIC] I don't know about you, but as soon as winter hits, my skin gets all dry and flaky. So I swap my regular face cream for a super hydrating moisturizer instead. But nourishing creams, like this one from Liz Earl. All right, just for hydration. It doubles up as makeup too. So this is a trick that's been used back staged at Fashion Week's for years. After you apply your foundation. Simply take your face cream and dab it at the outer corners of your eyes. Under your brow bone and over the tops of your cheekbones. It gives you a subtle sheen that acts as a highlighter. And it's as easy as that. [MUSIC]

