How To Get Thicker Lashes

Want to illicit some serious lash envy? Try this…

[MUSIC] I'm obsessed with mascara. I love a dark fluttery fringe especially since I have super fair lashes. The trick is to find a good mascara, like this one from boots. That gives you a false lash effect in just one to two coats. And to apply it as close to your lash line as possible, to create that amazing definition that we all love. But if you want more drama, just find some loose powder and just dust it over top of your lashes before you apply mascara. It works to plump up wimpy lashes and give you that thick lash effect which is one of my favorite, favorite tips to do. [MUSIC]

