How to Get a Revenge Body with Celebrity Trainer Harley Pasternak

We caught up with celebrity trainer and Fitbit ambassador Harley Pasternak, who has worked with Khloé Kardashian and the women on her new hit show Revenge Body, to show us a few moves to get a revenge body of our own.

"I'm going to put you through the same leg movements that all the women on Khloe Kardashian's Revenge Body," he explained before we got started. "I'm going to show you moves today that don't require any equipment that you can do anywhere, anytime."

From squats to reverse lunges, Harley had us working up a sweat in just a few minutes time, so you know the movements were working.

Watch the video above and try out the exercises at home. They're simple but super effective and will get you that toned revenge body you've always wanted, and check out Harley on Thursday's episode of Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian.