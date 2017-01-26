How to Get a Revenge Body with Celebrity Trainer Harley Pasternak

InStyle Staff
Jan 26, 2017 @ 8:00 am

We caught up with celebrity trainer and Fitbit ambassador Harley Pasternak, who has worked with Khloé Kardashian and the women on her new hit show Revenge Body, to show us a few moves to get a revenge body of our own. 

"I'm going to put you through the same leg movements that all the women on Khloe Kardashian's Revenge Body," he explained before we got started. "I'm going to show you moves today that don't require any equipment that you can do anywhere, anytime." 

From squats to reverse lunges, Harley had us working up a sweat in just a few minutes time, so you know the movements were working. 

Watch the video above and try out the exercises at home. They're simple but super effective and will get you that toned revenge body you've always wanted, and check out Harley on Thursday's episode of Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian. 

[MUSIC] Hi I'm Kim with InStyle, I am here with ambassador Harley Pasternak. And today, he is going to show us how to get a revenge body. Absolutely, I am going to put you through the same leg movements as all the women on Khloe Kardashian's revenge body. Not that you have anyone to get a revenge Revenge body on. Should someone bump you on the subway or whatever it is, you can look them down and just go right into a reverse lunge. I like it. Right. I feel fired up already. Perfect, and we don't need a gym cuz I'm gonna show you a few moves today that don't require any equipment, and that you can do anywhere, anyhow, anytime. First thing we're gonna do, just simple, feet shoulder width apart. You've done this one before, you're familiar with it Is just a simple squat, sinking down through heels right where your arch and your heels meet and get familiar with that movement. Ideally you wanna bring your hips down to your knee. And sometimes people have really tight hamstrings or tight hip flexors and it's difficult to do so. And they cheat by bringing their upper body down or by not going very deep. So be familiar with that range of motion, cuz this is the foundation Of some of the other things we're going to be doing. Okay. Next move is a reverse lunge. Can I stop now? You can stop. [LAUGH] I'm gonna have you walk to the front of the mat. And the first thing we're going to do is we're going to move our right leg back. Drop it down. And. And then return. Switch sides. This is an alternating reverse lunge. I love a reverse lunge, rather than a forward lunge. It's easier on the knees. You can sink down through your heel. So there's more glut involved. And it's an isolateral movement. So it's one leg moving individual of the other leg. And when you're doing a squat It's hard to tell if your dominant side is doing all the work. But now, you're actually able to do one leg at a time, and that's a reverse lunge. So, how many sets and reps do you recommend you do of these moves. So, there's two ways of measuring. Number one is my actually counting every single repetition. And that could range, depending on your fitness level, from 10 repetitions to 30 repetitions. Three sets to five sets. Or you can do it by time. So, how many do you do in a minute? Maybe sets of one minute of work. pause for a minute. One minute of work. And depending on who you are and how well you know yourself, select either counting reps or counting time.>> Great advice. Thank you.

