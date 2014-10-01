How To Get A Radiant Complexion

Foundation should enhance skin, not mask it completely. Try this clever trick to up your glow factor, without ditching your base

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] So a heavy, caked-on foundation is my idea of makeup hell, but I rely on foundation to give my skin an even coverage and to cover blemishes. So to avoid that [UNKNOWN] look, half the amount of foundation you usually use. And instead I [UNKNOWN] drop the serum. I love this one from Clarins. Mix together, apply as usual, and have gorgeous glowing skin and who doesn't want that?

[MUSIC] So a heavy, caked-on foundation is my idea of makeup hell, but I rely on foundation to give my skin an even coverage and to cover blemishes. So to avoid that [UNKNOWN] look, half the amount of foundation you usually use. And instead I [UNKNOWN] drop the serum. I love this one from Clarins. Mix together, apply as usual, and have gorgeous glowing skin and who doesn't want that?