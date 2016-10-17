How to Get Legs Like Jennifer Connelly

Celebrity trainer Nicole Winhoffer is a pro at how to get red carpet ready gams. After all, actress Jennifer Connelly (among many others, I might add) has entrusted the fitness fanatic to help tone her from head to toe over the years.

So I brought Winhoffer into the InStyle offices and asked her to show me an effective leg move like one she does on Connelly that would leave me feeling the burn.

It’s called the seesaw, and it’s a combination move that focuses on the legs, glutes, and even works the abs as well. To begin, start on all fours on a yoga mat or padded surface and bring your left hand out about three inches further than your right.

From there, watch the video above to learn the compound movement in two parts. You’ll be feeling the burn, baby burn after just a couple reps. Trust.