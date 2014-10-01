How To Get A Lash Lift

Feeling tired? Lackustre lashes? Give your eyes an instant lift with this genius tip

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] So a professional grad hair dryer like this one from Diva is your ultimate tool in the battle of the frizz. And my hair doesn't usually look like this by the way. Always point the nozzle down with two. It's genius cuz it can be used for a variety of different beauty uses. Like use it on the cool setting to dry your nails. Or to give your eyes a mini eye lift, grab your eyelash curlers, give them a quick blast on the hot setting, make sure this doesn't get too hot, though. Curl your lashes as usual. And then you have lash lift that lasts all day long. Genius.

[MUSIC] So a professional grad hair dryer like this one from Diva is your ultimate tool in the battle of the frizz. And my hair doesn't usually look like this by the way. Always point the nozzle down with two. It's genius cuz it can be used for a variety of different beauty uses. Like use it on the cool setting to dry your nails. Or to give your eyes a mini eye lift, grab your eyelash curlers, give them a quick blast on the hot setting, make sure this doesn't get too hot, though. Curl your lashes as usual. And then you have lash lift that lasts all day long. Genius.