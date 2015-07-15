How to Get Into A Hammock Gracefully

This post originally appeared on PureWow. For more stories like this, visit purewow.com.

Things that should come with an instruction manual: Sushi. Five-inch heels. Those moving walkways at the airport. Hammocks.

RELATED: How to Repot a Plant

While you’re kind of on your own with the sushi (maybe spider crab wasn’t the best idea), we can help with the swinging chair contraption. Presenting How to Get In (and Out) of a Hammock.

The trick is pretty simple. Stand at the middle of the hammock, walk backward (this is key), sit and swing those legs over.

RELATED: How to Grill a Steak

Need to see it in action? Watch our video for the full tutorial (and a peek at the embarrassing outtakes).

Oh, the things we do for you...

READ MORE: For more articles like this, visit purewow.com.