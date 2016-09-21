How to Get a Body Like Sofía Vergara

Many celebs and fitness enthusiast are fans of the Megaformer, the spring-based resistance trainer that sculpts the bodies of many of Hollywood’s finest figures, and I’ve since learned why after trying for myself (no joke, it’s one of the hardest workouts I’ve ever done. Period). So I turned to the creator of the famed machine, Sebastian Lagree, to get the scoop on moves we can do at home that mimic the results of that badass machine.

In the video above, Lagree takes me through a move similar to one that Sofía Vergara does on the Megaformer to achieve her toned physique. It’s called the “Spiderman,” a full body move that engages all the muscles in the abs and upper body.

Perform this move for 60 seconds, several times a week to achieve the best results (and to ultimately strengthen and tone the body, not bulk it—Lagree’s signature method). Trust me, you will feel the burn.