How to Get Arms Like Jennifer Connelly

InStyle Staff
Oct 30, 2016 @ 6:15 pm

Whenever Jennifer Connelly steps onto a red carpet in a strapless dress, we can't help but notice her toned arms. On top of great genes and hard work, she has celebrity trainer Nicole Winhoffer in part to thank.

The fitness expert, who has trained the actress for several years, recently visited InStyle offices to provide us a lesson in getting a few steps closer to Connelly's impressive arms. Her advice? Work out using an exercise that targets multiple muscles as well as the elasticity of your skin.

"What's really important about the arms is not just about the muscle tone but also about skin tone," Winhoffer said. "So we're working on elasticity and the way you do that is the quality of the movement rather than just focusing on the muscles we're working." Sounds great!

Watch the instructional video above for an easy-to-follow tutorial that targets those arms. The workout calls for 100 reps (yes, you read that correctly) that will truly make you feel the burn.

[MUSIC] Hi guys, I'm Kim with InStyle. I'm here with celebrity trainer Nicole Winhoffer. Hello. Hi Kim. Today, we are going to do a little burning and toning of the arms. And we're gonna do a move to get arms like Jennifer Connelly. I'm very excited about this. She has a great body. Looks great in all those strapless dresses. Yes. So, how do we do it? All right, so you're gonna start standing. And what's really important about the arms is not just about the muscle tone but also about skin tone. So we're working on elasticity and the way you do that is the quality of the movement rather than just focusing on the muscles we're working. Okay, interesting. Very interesting. So you're gonna stand with your feet hip width distance apart. [MUSIC] << You wanna a slight bend in the knee to make sure that your lower back is protected by your core, and then you're gonna take your hands and you're gonna flex them up like I can do it. You got it? << Not guilty. Not guilty. << [LAUGH] So it's all about dancers have energy. You want strong energy, right, when you see those dancers on stage. You wanna think about the diagonal, that 45, you're gonna press out as hard as you can, press in, push back In, out to the diagonals and in. Good. So, the muscles we're working here are the deltoids, the scapula, and also smaller muscles called the teres minor and the teres major. Which, are the muscles that control that hangover that you have over Or the bra. So we're gonna do about a hundred of these. She wants to keep putting energy in those jazz hands, right Kim? I'm sorry, one hundred? What? Out, and back, out, and back. Press out, and back. I'm just gonna squeeze on her scapula right here. Good, to make sure that she's pushing down into her ribcage and not using her deltoid, or her shoulders. So all the computer typing that we do, our cell phones, we're always hunched over. It's about counteracting that movement and sticking out your chest. Because you're proud of that chest, right, Kim? Proud of it. Let's do five more. Five and back, get those diagonals. Four and back, perfect. Three and back, and two and back. And keep those elbows up and [INAUDIBLE] Yes, what I like about that move too is that you literally have no excuses not to do it because you need no equipment. That's such a good point, no excuses 100 times. 100.

