How to Get Arms Like Gigi Hadid

It's no secret that Gigi Hadid loves to get a well-rounded workout through boxing. We caught up with Gotham Gym and G-Box founder Rob Piela, who has worked with the model in the ring, to learn the best boxing moves to sculpt lean and fit arms, much like Hadid's own.

The move is simple enough: For maximum body movement and muscle targeting, do a basic one-two punch combination and alternate blows as you swivel your torso. After just a few of these, my arms seriously felt the impact.

Piela advises you do either 100 reps of the movement that he demos in the video above or to work out by continuous punching for one full minute. "You can add weight," he says. "I would say up to two pounds ... you wouldn't want big weights."

Watch the full video above to get a tutorial of the exercise and hear even more tips from Piela on how to get those strong, mean, Gigi Hadid arms.