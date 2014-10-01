How To Fake A Bigger Braid

Love a braid but find your plaits end up looking a bit puny? This is the one for you…

[MUSIC] [INAUDIBLE] really chunky [UNKNOWN] that you see on the catwalk. But even if your hair is super thick like mine, most of us still need a bit of help. So my top tip for bulking up your braid is to go for volumizing product like this one from Umberto Giannini. Mix your volumizing product with a hair oil. Which will put the volume where you want it. In the braid. But it will still make your hair look super healthy. Which is what we all want.

