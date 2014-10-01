How To Define Your Brows

Want to give Cara a run for her money but feel your brows aren’t quite up to it? Here’s how to nail perfect face-framers

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm [UNKNOWN] and I'm [UNKNOWN] London's global ambassador. Here is my top tip. For beautifully defined eyebrows, always select a shade that matches your natural eyebrow color or a shade lighter as once you've penciled in your eyebrows they can often appear darker. Once you've shaped, defined and corrected your eyebrows, use your eyebrow brush to brush through the eyebrows to give a really natural looking finish. I hope you enjoyed the tip. Bye. [MUSIC]

