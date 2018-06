For those times that you want your eyes to look naturally gorgeous without caking them in makeu

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Janet Montgomery and my best beauty tip that I've got is to to put pencil eyeliner in your inside lash. Sh. And then close your eyes, rub them together and it gives them definition without looking like you're wearing eyeliner

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Janet Montgomery and my best beauty tip that I've got is to to put pencil eyeliner in your inside lash. Sh. And then close your eyes, rub them together and it gives them definition without looking like you're wearing eyeliner