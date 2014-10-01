How To Create Volume

Feeling flat? Try this top tip for an instant volume injection

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi. I'm Luke Hershesons, and I'm the UK ambassador for Kerastase. The best piece of advice I've ever heard is never to underestimate the power of your fingers and your hands. And it's great. Lots of volume [UNKNOWN] my favorite product at the moment is [UNKNOWN] VIP body and powder spray. It's a great [UNKNOWN] hold, [UNKNOWN] and really overload the product. The more product you use on the hair, the better the texture that comes with this product. Load it in with your head upside down, flick it back, and you'll create lots of lift and. It's like a matte looking texture with loads and loads of body. [MUSIC]

