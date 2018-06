Super-simple nail art for the artistically challenged!

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi. I'm Adam Slee, Rimmel London's nail expert. And my top tip for this season is all about creating texture. This can be easily achieved by applying a glitter top coat as a base coat and applying your nail polish color over the top. Thank you. [NOISE]

