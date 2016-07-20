How to Create Photo-Worthy Graphic Eye Makeup Like a Pro 

Def adding this look to the daily makeup routine.
Graphic eyes are taking over the world. And by the world we mean Instagram, of course. In our latest Facebook Live, makeup artist Katie Jan Hughes shows us exactly how to master the oh-so popular beauty trend IRL.
Turns out, there are two ways to go about this.
The Soft Graphic Eye
Need something a little more appropriate for your 9-5, or at least for that early morning Literature class? The soft graphic eye with a cut crease is for you.
While you may recognize the cut crease as something that's a little bolder (and all over your photo feed), Katie tells us that it's actually a technique that's been around forever and a day. The look she created for us here utilizes a softer cut crease, and it's downright gorgeous.
RELATED: A Few Pro Tips to Keep Your Makeup from Creasing
One of the biggest lessons we learned from our time with Katie was her crease-finding strategy. Seriously, it's pure genius. Katie recommends looking straight into the mirror as if you're talking to a friend. You'll see in the video we couldn't help but giggle about it. This way, you will be able to pinpoint exactly where your crease is naturally.
She also give us some major game-changing tips when it comes to applying the shadows. We’ve all had those mishaps where half of the product starts crumbling down the cheek. Her tip for avoiding the extra clean-up is to use short and small strokes and to gradually layer on the product. This will keep the shadow under control.
RELATED: What a Beauty Editor Keeps in Her Beauty Bag
Floating Eyeliner
Want to amp it up? Go for the floating eyeliner, a look Roxanne models in the video above. Katie taught us that the floating eyeliner is really just a modern way of doing a more vintage look.
Watch the full video for the complete step-by-step, product-by-product tutorial and even more expert tips.