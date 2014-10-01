How To Banish Dry Skin

Dry flaky skin that just won’t budge no matter how much moisturiser you slather on? Try this nifty trick…

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] So, one of my all-time favorite beauty products is body scrub, like this little beauty from the Sanctuary. And when I have really dry, flaky skin in the winter,. I, like my elbows or the back of my arms, I apply it directly on dry skin before I get in the shower. It just gives a really intense exfoliating action and gets rid of all those horrible little bumps on the back of your arms. And then I jump in the shower, wash it all off and I just have lovely, silky smooth skin for the rest of the day. [MUSIC]

