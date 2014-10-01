How To Add Subtle Shimmer

Make-up phobes take heed – it’s time to make space for eyeshadow in your make-up bag, here’s why…

[MUSIC] I never used to wear eyeshadow in the daytime until this makeup artist taught me this great trick. So take a [UNKNOWN] shadow like this one from NARS, and using your fingertip apply it in the section of eyelid. Gently roll from side to side to blend it. When you blink it'll catch the light without looking like you're wearing heavy makeup. Really pretty, really flattering and really easy. [MUSIC]

