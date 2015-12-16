House of Cards Season 4 Has a Premiere Date—Watch the First Teaser

President Frank Underwood returned to TV during CNN's Republican presidential debate Tuesday night to deliver an important message: House of Cards Season 4 will come in like a lion and hit Netflix next March.

The first teaser for the season, designed like a re-election campaign spot for Kevin Spacey's character, aired among real political ads. “America, I’m only getting started,” Underwood says in the clip, which also features a link to the Underwood campaign website, fu2016.com.

The Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning series left off with America's favorite power couple, played by Spacey and Robin Wright, dealing with major marital issues and it looks as though the strife will carry over into Season 4. (The new website even features a section that says “Meet Claire” but clicking on it leads to a “Claire not found” page error.) Not much is known about storylines for Season 4, but Neve Campbell has been confirmed to play a recurring role on the upcoming season.

Watch the teaser for House of Cards Season 4 by clicking on the above video.