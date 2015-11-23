The Hottest and Weirdest Looks at the 2015 AMAs

The 2015 American Music Awards red carpet was filled with both stunning and unusual looks.

The American Music Awards are always such a great awards show for artists to make both fabulous and unusual fashion statements and we definitely got a melting pot of looks on Sunday's red carpet. Carrie Underwood, Slayed per usual. This time, she stunned in a sequin nude Elie Tahari gown with a sequin cape. Selena Gomez stepped on to the carpet in a red sequin gown with a low cut back. Accessories were minimal, which was totally fine, because her red, Smoky eye makeup was enough to turn heads if the open back on her dress didn't do the trick. [INAUDIBLE] never disappoints in the fashion department and tonight was no exception. The actress was pretty in pink in an Ungaro ensemble and pink Christian Louboutin pumps. Gigi Hadid was probably our favorite look of the night. The supermodel looked fresh faced and jaw droppingly gorgeous, in a custom bowed [UNKNOWN] two piece gown, that felt like a beachy escape, in the middle of November. On the more unusual end of the fashion spectrum Gwen Stefani. her sheer and flowing black gown was an interesting look for the singer. The black was a little harsh against her blonde hair and fair skin. Another interesting look, Singer Z Lala, who showed up with an octopus on her dress.

