Reese Witherspoon Charms as "Newly Separated Loser" in Home Again Trailer

Reese Witherspoon is at it again, starring in a new movie that we literally cannot wait to see.

Home Again, set to premiere on Sept. 8, follows Alice (Witherspoon), “a newly separated loser” navigating her way through single motherhood after moving back to her hometown of Los Angeles with her two daughters.

Matters complicate further when Alice invites three young, budding filmmakers to stay in her guesthouse.

From what we’ve gathered, the film is a happy cocktail of mid-life crises and feel-good family fare—it’s basically Big Little Lies in rom-com form.

Aside from the draw of Home Again’s leading lady, the film has a lot to offer in the way of outside talent. The ensemble cast includes Lake Bell, Michael Sheen, Candice Bergen, and Nat Wolff, and boasts the directorial debut of Hallie Meyers-Shyer (Nancy Meyers’s daughter—Meyer herself serves as one of the film’s producers).

We’ll see you in September!