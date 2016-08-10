Hollywood Medium Is Back! Tyler Henry Dishes on the Stars You’ll See in Season 2

When Hollywood Medium first premiered in January 2016, we couldn’t wait to watch 20-year-old clairvoyant Tyler Henry in action as he met with celebrity clients onscreen. And after watching the psychic sensation visit the homes of Olivia Culpo, Jodie Sweetin, Boy George, and more within the first 10 episodes of the E! series, we were officially hooked.

Luckily for us, it turns out that Hollywood Medium’s first season only scratched the surface when it comes to Henry’s famous clientele. His Hollywood roster has continued to grow over time, which means we’ll see a whole new crop of stars seeking connections with late loved ones when the show returns for Season 2 Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on E!. “We have a whole new tier of celebrities, and you really get to see a very personal side of the readings and actually how they affect me,” Henry told InStyle when he stopped by our New York City offices last week. “So I’m really excited for everyone to watch them.”

RELATED: 9 Revelations from the Hollywood Medium, Tyler Henry

Among this season’s highlights? Readings with Kris Jenner (a star that even Henry, who rarely knows who his celebrity clients are when he meets them, “definitely recognized”), Melissa Joan Hart, Tori Spelling, and Moby, whose reading Henry described as being “so surreal” and “the most surprising.”

To find out what else you can look forward to from this season’s biggest guest stars, press play on the video above—and be sure to tune in for the Season 2 premiere of Hollywood Medium tonight at 8 p.m. ET on E!