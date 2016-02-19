This Hollywood Hunk Could Be Rebel Wilson’s Next Match

After Rebel Wilson’s hilarious Valentine’s Day message to Justin Bieber, much has been speculated about the funny lady’s personal life. So of course when Wilson made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host had her choosing her favorites out of Hollywood’s hottest hunks.

In a game of “Who’d You Rather,” the actress had to make a selection out of two stars at a time and then keep her pick for the next round’s matchup—ultimately, the stream of handsome men would be narrowed down to her ideal date. The game started with Wilson having to choose between Justin Bieber and Harry Styles, with whom she had a steamy interaction on Ellen last year.

“Both have felt my womanliness,” she joked. “I’m just going to say Justin just ‘cause he’s, location-wise, closer.” The actress continued to debate between tough matchups, remarking, “I’m taking this very seriously.”

So who is Wilson’s ideal match? Drake! “I really wanted Drake to be my love interest in Pitch Perfect,” the actress revealed.

RELATED: Watch Rebel Wilson's Hilarious Valentine's Day Message to Justin Bieber

Somebody introduce these two! We’re sure Drake would appreciate a call on his cell phone.