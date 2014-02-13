Real-Time Fashion: Hit a Home Run With the Sporty Trend

InStyle Staff
Feb 13, 2014 @ 6:05 am

Athletic wear in fashion isn't a new concept by any means, but the sporty trend gets a fresh, modern makeover for spring, as seen at DKNY, Chanel and Rag & Bone. So, as part of our "Real-Time Fashion" video series, in conjunction with our 20th birthday, we looked to our in-house experts to offer shopping tips and styling advice on how to ace the look.

"What felt new and fresh this season was that the pieces were in such wearable shapes," says Dana Avidan-Cohn, InStyle senior market editor/digital correspondent. "You want to pick one trend and grab onto it, and the rest should be pieces you already have in your closet to make it feel current and very now." She names sweatshirts (one of her favorites, especially in neoprene), mesh leather tanks and knit mesh as this season's must-haves. Basically, at the end of the day, it all boils down to comfort. "This is your excuse to wear comfortable clothes during the day, so take advantage of it," Avidan-Cohn states. We couldn't agree more.

Shop the trend, watch other real-time fashion videos, and be a part of our year-long birthday celebration on 20th.instyle.com.

MORE:• Real-Time Fashion: Look Pretty in PinkCelebrate InStyle’s 20th MilestoneThe 20 Hunkiest Men of Style

 

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] The sporty trend was all over the spring runways, and this isn't a new trend, we've always seen elements of sports season after season, but what felt new and fresh this season was that the pieces were in such wearable shapes. You wanna pick one trend and grab onto it, and then the rest should be pieces that you already have in your closet to make it feel current and very now. I really think the sweatshirt is a really important silhouette for the season. And I love the idea of a neoprene sweatshirt. Neoprene is not just for super heroes. It's very playful and wearable and fun. I think it's the most comfortable thing you could ever wear. It feels light on your skin and it really feels new and modern for the season. Mesh leather tops are such a versatile shape, especially in a tank, because you can layer them up, and they add a lot of texture and make the look feel really cool and modern. And, you know, if you don't know this trick, you should be popping your jacket over your shoulder. It gives you a much more styled, finished look, especially if you're sitting down for brunch with your friends. So easy. Instead of throwing it over your chair, you can just put over your shoulder. That's really cool. Mesh detail, you just wanna be careful that it's understated. So you can find a mesh knit. You can find a mesh leather. And you just want to make sure that it's not see-through, that you're not showing too much skin. I love a knit mesh because I feel like it's incredibly flattering and form-fitting. And if you feel like things are a little too tight or a little too snug, you can add a loose fitting jacket over it and suddenly you have that coverage and that slouchy feel that makes it feel cool. I'm so into the sporty trends, because I'm all about comfort. And I like feeling comfortable in the clothes I wear, and. I don't think there's anything worse than leaving the house and feeling like you're feeling like you're fidgeting all day, or you don't feel good, and this is your excuse to wear comfortable clothes during the day. So, take advantage of it. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!