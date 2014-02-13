Real-Time Fashion: Hit a Home Run With the Sporty Trend

Athletic wear in fashion isn't a new concept by any means, but the sporty trend gets a fresh, modern makeover for spring, as seen at DKNY, Chanel and Rag & Bone. So, as part of our "Real-Time Fashion" video series, in conjunction with our 20th birthday, we looked to our in-house experts to offer shopping tips and styling advice on how to ace the look.

"What felt new and fresh this season was that the pieces were in such wearable shapes," says Dana Avidan-Cohn, InStyle senior market editor/digital correspondent. "You want to pick one trend and grab onto it, and the rest should be pieces you already have in your closet to make it feel current and very now." She names sweatshirts (one of her favorites, especially in neoprene), mesh leather tanks and knit mesh as this season's must-haves. Basically, at the end of the day, it all boils down to comfort. "This is your excuse to wear comfortable clothes during the day, so take advantage of it," Avidan-Cohn states. We couldn't agree more.

Shop the trend, watch other real-time fashion videos, and be a part of our year-long birthday celebration on 20th.instyle.com.

MORE:• Real-Time Fashion: Look Pretty in Pink• Celebrate InStyle’s 20th Milestone• The 20 Hunkiest Men of Style