Hillary Clinton Talks '90s Fashion with Stephen Colbert

Hillary Clinton is extremely busy running for president these days, but she made time to stop by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday. As for her hectic schedule, the politician told Colbert, "Some days it really is fun, some days it's very hard work and you do so many events and lose track of where you are. But most days something happens during the day that makes you feel like, 'Yes, I know why I'm doing this because somebody said something to me on a rope line and I am totally committed.'"

RELATED: Katy Perry Takes Over Hillary Clinton's Instagram Account

When the host asked why she was running, she replied, "I want to be president because I want to build on the progres we've been making and make it possible for more people, particularly young people, to live up to their own God-given potential".

She went on to talk about the achievements her husband former president Bill Clinton made under his administration, like creating 23 million jobs, and Colbert asked if her presidency would mean a return to the 1990s—and by that, he meant a return to '90s fashion. "The implication of that is we get the '90s back again if you're running for President of the United States. Do I have to wear parachute pants and slap bracelets? Are we all going to have to get jiggy with it?" he joked. "You'd look good in parachute pants!" she said. "I have the hips for it," Colbert admitted.

PHOTOS: See Hillary Rodham Clinton's Changing Looks

Clinton clarified that if she were to win the election, it would not be a replay of the '90s. "We're not going back. I'm not running for my husband's third term. I'm not running for President Obama's third term. I'm runing for my first term. I'm gonna do what works and we have an understanding of what works."

Watch more of Clinton's interview with Colbert by clicking on the image above.