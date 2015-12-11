Hillary Clinton Says Bill Clinton Would Be the Ideal First Gentleman

If Hillary Clinton ends up winning the 2016 election, it would be a monumental moment for women with the U.S. However, not only would the U.S. have a female president for the first time but that means it would also have its first-ever First Gentleman. And if Clinton is elected, that role would, of course, be filled by former President Bill Clinton. Seth Meyers quizzed the presidential hopeful on Late Night on Thursday about what her husband would bring to the position.

After she stopped laughing, Hillary said, "He's a great host. So any event, I could really count on him to make people feel comfortable, welcome in the White House. He loves giving tours so, he'll probably want to do a lot of that."

"So there's no doubt, that role, he'll have it down," she said, though she did add though that picking out flower arrangements may not be his forte. But because he is "vegan-ish" he could be helpful if any vegan guests came to the White House.

RELATED: Watch Hillary Clinton and Jimmy Kimmel Talk to Kids About a Female President

"He will be great in just being a good advisor," she added. "I'll ask him about the economy and what we should do and dealing with the difficult people in the world, like your favorite potential guest Vladimir Putin."

"So basically like what regular married couples do about their own personal finances and their own lousy friends. Like 'What are we gonna do about Barbara?'" Meyers chimed in.

RELATED: Hillary Clinton Talks '90s Fashion with Stephen Colbert

Watch Hillary Clinton's full interview with Meyers in the video at top.