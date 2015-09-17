Hillary Clinton on Meeting Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: "They Were Just Delightful!"

Last month, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West showed up at a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton in Los Angeles, where West famously photo bombed Kim’s selfie with the presidential candidate. And when Clinton visited The Tonight Show Wednesday, host Jimmy Fallon had one big question for her: “Did you know who Kim Kardashian was?”

“Of course I did! Absolutely,” Clinton laughed. “I didn’t know they were coming. They were just delightful! I really enjoyed meeting them and talking with them. And she’s a pro about the selfie deal. She says to me, ‘You wanna take a selfie?’ I said sure.”

Clinton went on to explain that while it’s often her staff who runs her own social media, she understands the importance of it in our culture. “It is the way to communicate,” she said. “You have to be involved in hearing what’s on people’s minds and responding. I actually like it. I think it’s a great way for people to feel like they’re sharing ideas, they’re part of a bigger community than you could ever be in reality.” Exposure among Kim’s 46 million Instagram followers is pretty sweet too. Click the video above to hear about the time she snuck out of the White House in disguise and took a photo for a family visiting Washington.

