Hillary Clinton "Desperately" Wants Kim Kardashian's Magic Selfie Tool

Hillary Clinton may be one of the sharpest people in the political world, but when it comes to selfies she knows that there's only one woman to turn to: Kim Kardashian. On Monday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the presidential hopeful spoke about her experience of meeting and taking a selfie with Kardashian and her husband Kanye West back in August.

“Of course, when she says to me, ‘Can we take a selfie?’ I say, ‘Well, hello, of course,’” Clinton explained. “I mean, that’s an obvious answer.”

She went on to marvel about Kardashian's selfie technique—and tool. “She takes out her phone and presses a button, and I’ve never seen this anywhere else, I mean you’re a famous celebrity, maybe you have, I haven’t,” Clinton told Ellen DeGeneres. “She holds it up, it has lights all the way around it. Like, tiny, tiny light bulbs. … It makes anybody look better. I have been desperately looking for one of those ever since with no luck, so if anybody knows where you can get one."

RELATED: Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Meet Hillary Clinton—See the Snapshot!

Clinton is in luck because Kardashian has revealed her trick: She uses an illuminating LuMee case ($50; lumee.com).

You have to see the Ellen Show today! Hilary Clinton talks about how she never looked better in our perfectly lit selfie!!!! #LUMEE #LOVEHER A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 11, 2016 at 10:35am PST

During the interview Clinton and DeGeneres also talked about the difficulties of being a woman running for President, even in 2016. “I think it still is hard being a woman running for president,” Clinton told the audience. “If you’re forceful, you’re too forceful. If you’re not forceful, you’re not tough enough.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Steps Out for the First Time Since Giving Birth to Saint West

Watch more of Clinton and DeGeneres's interview in the video at top.