Hilary Duff Opens Up About Co-Parenting Her Son Luca With Mike Comrie

Life is good for Hilary Duff, and she isn't afraid to show it. The actress appeared on today's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she discussed how she and her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, are making it work when it comes to parenting their son, Luca.

Ellen DeGeneres praised her for "doing it right" post-breakup, and Duff then explained how their relationship works: "We have such a great kid, and we're both so obsessed with him," the Younger star shared. "We are good friends and we laugh a lot and we have a great communication. We share stories and pictures when one is not with Luca. Yeah, he's great, we're great, and we just keep on trucking."

And as far as her new hair color goes, Duff revealed that the decision to go purplish-pink was spur-of-the-moment. "We just got finished filming the second season of Younger. My hair was, like, so long. I just whacked it off," she told DeGeneres. "I'm also a bit of an Instagram troller, so I just find these like crazy colors. I'm like, 'I wanna do that! I wanna be a part of that! I wanna be cool!'" But what did her 3-year-old son think of her colorful strands? The little guy was actually disappointed in his mom's colorful new 'do because it wasn't "full rainbow hair."

RELATED: Hilary Duff's New 'Do Is Literally Pretty in Pink

Watch the full interview above to see Duff reveal her surprising celebrity crush.