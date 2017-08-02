Hilary Duff Is the Summer's Sleeper Beach-Style Star

Hilary Duff, where have you been all summer? We were just about to name Emrata as Undisputed Queen of Beach Style 2017. Then—lo and behold!—Duff crept up from behind, making a strong case for the one-piece suit.

On Wednesday, snaps of the Younger actress on a Hawaiian vacation surfaced. And may we just say, gingham is a lovely choice for paddle-boarding?

starsurf/Splash News

The multi-hyphenate talent paired the jaunty one-piece with a straw hat, shades, and a stack of gold bangles. She looks like a rock star going to a beach picnic, and we mean that in the best possible way. (As if there's any other way to take it.)

Duff had the cutest date on her beach day, too. Her five-year-old son Luca reportedly came along for a day of sun and fun, splashing around with his mom in the waves.

RELATED: Hilary Duff's Go-To Recipe For a Girls' Night in Is Surprisingly Easy

We hope the cute duo has a blast in Hawaii—and now we're off on a gingham buying spree.