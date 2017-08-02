Hilary Duff Is the Summer's Sleeper Beach-Style Star

Hilary Duff, where have you been all summer? We were just about to name Emrata as Undisputed Queen of Beach Style 2017. Then—lo and behold!—Duff crept up from behind, making a strong case for the one-piece suit. 

On Wednesday, snaps of the Younger actress on a Hawaiian vacation surfaced. And may we just say, gingham is a lovely choice for paddle-boarding? 

The multi-hyphenate talent paired the jaunty one-piece with a straw hat, shades, and a stack of gold bangles. She looks like a rock star going to a beach picnic, and we mean that in the best possible way. (As if there's any other way to take it.) 

Duff had the cutest date on her beach day, too. Her five-year-old son Luca reportedly came along for a day of sun and fun, splashing around with his mom in the waves.

We hope the cute duo has a blast in Hawaii—and now we're off on a gingham buying spree. 

[MUSIC] It's really exciting to be on the cover of Your Look and it's a very fun fashion magazine. So I was, I was really excited when they asked me to do it. It was fun to do a story that has a lot of bright colors mixed together. Maybe it's because of I changed my hair color, I was just sticking to, like, neutrals or darker colors and I definitely want to start incorporating more color into my wardrobe. The inspiration for the outfits was just to have things that really popped, that were colorful and bright, and really summed up summer. Every day I wake up inspired to try something new or I see something that I want to try in my own wardrobe, and I like everything. This Proenza was nice with the linens. Quite a heavy linen. And I think it just really gets jazzed up with the yellow. It looks so beautiful on her. Just really simple and graphic. Hillary Duff's style is quite eclectic and quite streety, and sometimes quite rock 'n' roll. I'm really not picky. I like to try different things. Hilary's favorite outfit was the blue DKNY. It's like a cotton poplin halter neck dress. I have really fair skin and so I don't even try and tan, just because it's so bad for you. Just use a tan out of a bottle. And it'll be all good. [MUSIC]

