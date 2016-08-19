Hilaria Baldwin's 3 Yoga Poses to Keep Morning Sickness at Bay

For all the talk about having a "glow," being pregnant isn't always all it's cracked up to be. Exhibit A: morning sickness (or afternoon sickness, or evening sickness, or all-day-every-day sickness ...).

Of course, there are easy things you can do to alleviate nausea due to pregnancy, like staying away from fatty foods and drinking ginger tea, but you can also try these three simple exercises yoga instructor and soon-to-be mother of three Hilaria Baldwin put together for InStyle's new Yoga for 2 video series, all meant to help expectant mothers combat common pregnancy ailments. In fact, these exercises, demonstrated in the video above, are so simple, all you need is a yoga mat and a pillow to do them.

"One of the most common problems when we're nauseous is we stop breathing and we have too much tension," says the 32-year-old, who is expecting her third child this fall with husband Alec Baldwin. And so these moves are designed to help you relax, de-stress, and regain your balance. Through it all, Baldwin reminds you that the nausea is "temporary and it will pass, I promise." (Us too.)

Ready to get your namaste on, mama? Watch the video above, and for more from Baldwin's Yoga for 2 series, visit instyle.com/hilaria, and follow her on Instagram for additional exercises and tips.