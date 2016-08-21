Hilaria Baldwin's Best Yoga Poses for When Moms-to-Be Just Don't Feel Like Getting Out of Bed

You work hard at the gym, and just because you're pregnant it doesn't mean you have to dial it back—barring doctor's orders of course. Still, all moms-to-be have those days when we just don't feel like getting out of bed (and hey, for some of us, that's every day, even when we're not pregnant).
As part of InStyle's Yoga for 2 video series with yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin, we asked the fit, soon-to-be mother of three (she's expecting her third child with husband Alec Baldwin) to come up with a yoga sequence that was tough enough to get your heart rate going but easy enough to motivate you in those moments of weakness. "These yoga poses will keep you feeling fit and feeling good," she says in the video above.
So grab a yoga mat, and start sweating. For more from Baldwin, check out the rest of our Yoga for 2 series, and follow her on Instagram.