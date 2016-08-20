Suffering from Swollen Feet, Mama? Hilaria Baldwin Has Yoga Poses to Help

It's one of the most common—and annoying—side effects of pregnancy: swelling, particularly in one's ankles and feet. "It's very common to have our feet stretch while pregnant. Some people say they even go up a shoe size or two," says Hilaria Baldwin, yoga instructor and soon-to-be mother of three with husband Alec Baldwin. Her solution? The yoga poses she demos in the video above, part of InStyle's Yoga for 2 video series with the 32-year-old that tackles common pregnancy ailments.

All you'll need to do these exercises is a yoga mat and a chair, and Baldwin, who is due in the fall, says she does these exercises daily and they "feel amazing."

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Halaria Baldwin yoga teacher and soon to be mother of three. I teamed up with In Style to bring you the best yoga poses to help heal common pregnancy elements. In this edition I'll show you three easy exercises to help alleviate the annoying and common problem of swelling. You gonna need a yoga mat and a chair for this. So come on to your yoga mat. You're gonna come done to your knees. Bring your hands forward. Spread your fingers nice and wide and then you're gonna curl your toes into downward facing dog. Now if your hips are tight, if your hamstrings are tight you can keep your knees slightly bent. If you start to get dizzy, you feel too much blood flow into the head you can look at your fingertips. And then you just wanna pedal your feet from side to side. This is something that I do every singe day. It should feel amazing. If you feel comfortable, release your head completely. Now, you can pedal throughout the entire time, or you can reach the heels down to the floor, press the mat away from yourself. Bring your head from side to side. I love closing my eyes here. You can also decide to take a wider stance, targeting different places. You can pigeon toe the feet. Bring your heels out, pressing away, stretching through your chest. This is a really great exercise for releasing any tension in the neck as well. And then you wanna breathe here about five breaths. You can come down to center very slowly, very, very gently. Focus on something out in front of you. We're gonna transition right into something I like to call thunderbolt. Now you're going to curl your toes under. This is very intense on your feet. And you're gonna sit back on towards your heels. If this is too intense, you can always come out of it gently. Now, it's very common to have our feet stretch while we're pregnant. A lot of people say they even go up a shoe size or two. This is going to help keep your feet, your fascia, in the right position, and it will also help with your swelling. So you're gonna sit back here. Now, for some people this is not gonna be intense, until you're here for a minute. For other people, it's going to be intense right away, so trust your body. Trust how you feel. Always breathing through it. You might just decide to start with five breaths. You might continue on after that, but again, just feel your body through it, and trust the sensation. When you feel like you've had enough, lift the seat up, point the toes, release the seat down, and just breathe here, stretching the feet in the opposite direction. For this next move, we have brought in a chair. You're gonna come to sit down on your ****. You're gonna scoot your **** up toward the chair and place your feet on the chair. If your belly is really big, the feet can be nice and wide to make room. And then you're gonna lower down onto your forearms. [MUSIC] If it feels comfortable at this point, you can bring the legs a little bit closer back together. Now, it's completely up to you. You can release the legs open, you can keep them much more active. The idea is that you're elevating your feet, which will help to reduce some of the swelling. And you can stay here for as long as it feels comfortable. You can watch some tv here, you can read a book, you can make a phone call. You can breath. It's a very good multitasking pose. If this gets too intense on the arms as is, you can always press up a little bit. There's a lot of leeway, but the idea is that you are elevating your feet, you're breathing through it. And when you're ready to come out of it, come to sit. As with any exercise, you want to make sure that you consult a doctor before beginning, especially when you are pregnant. And I hope that these exercises help you in your pregnancy journey. For more ideas, visit instyle.com/hilaria or follow me on Instagram @hilariabaldwin. Namaste, Mama. [MUSIC]

