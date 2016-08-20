Suffering from Swollen Feet, Mama? Hilaria Baldwin Has Yoga Poses to Help

It's one of the most common—and annoying—side effects of pregnancy: swelling, particularly in one's ankles and feet. "It's very common to have our feet stretch while pregnant. Some people say they even go up a shoe size or two," says Hilaria Baldwin, yoga instructor and soon-to-be mother of three with husband Alec Baldwin. Her solution? The yoga poses she demos in the video above, part of InStyle's Yoga for 2 video series with the 32-year-old that tackles common pregnancy ailments.
All you'll need to do these exercises is a yoga mat and a chair, and Baldwin, who is due in the fall, says she does these exercises daily and they "feel amazing."
RELATED: Watch All of Hilaria's Yoga for 2 Series Here
For the full sequence, watch the video above, and get more from Baldwin by checking out our other videos in the Yoga for 2 series at instyle.com/hilaria, and by following her on Instagram.